GPA Midstream, GPSA announce midstream safety award winners

TULSA, Okla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated midstream suppliers association GPSA announce midstream industry safety award recipients for their outstanding 2019 safety performances.

"The midstream industry is not alone in experiencing unprecedented challenges and tough times right now, so it's nice to be able to share some good news," said GPA Midstream President and CEO Joel Moxley. "Although we weren't able honor these companies in person at our GPA Midstream Convention as usual due to COVID-19, we certainly want to recognize and celebrate with them today. I'm proud to congratulate each and say 'thank you' for making safety a top priority."

The four GPA Midstream award divisions are determined by a range of midstream operational workhours, ranging from less than 50,000 to more than one million, for both United States and international companies.

The top two entries in each division are selected according to lowest total cases incidence rate (TCR), lowest fatalities plus lost workdays incidence rate (LTR) and highest number of workhours reported. For 2019, member companies submitted safety statistics covering more than 76 million operational workhours.

The GPA Midstream safety award winners are:

Division I (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Western Midstream Partners (The Woodlands, Texas)

2nd Place - MPLX (Findlay, Ohio)

International

1st Place - Bahrain National Gas Co. (Riffa, Bahrain)

2nd Place - Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

Division II (200,000 - 999,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - ConocoPhillips (Houston)

2nd Place - Navitas Midstream Partners (The Woodlands, Texas)

International

1st Place - Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd. (Trinidad, West Indies)

Division III (50,000 - 199,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Superior Pipeline Co. (Tulsa, Okla.)

2nd Place - Enerfin Resources Co. (Houston)

Division IV (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Aka Energy Group LLC (Durango, Colo.)

2nd Place - Black Diamond Gathering (Houston)

Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement

GPA Midstream also recognizes four companies with a Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement for notably improving their respective safety performances in 2019: Enerfin Resources Co. (Houston), Energy Transfer Co. (Dallas), ONEOK (Tulsa, Okla.), and Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia).

GPSA Safety Awards

GPSA safety awards are based on each company's 2019 Occupational Safety and Health Administration records and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement. GPSA safety honors are presented to: Enerflex Energy Systems (Calgary, Alberta), ENGlobal U.S. Inc. (Houston), Gulf Interstate Engineering Co. (Houston), Interstate Treating, Inc. (Odessa, Texas), Mustang Sampling (Ravenswood, W.V.), Saulsbury Industries (Odessa), Tower Force, LLC (Deer Park, Texas), WSP USA Inc. (New York), and ZAP Engineering & Construction Services Inc. (Lakewood, Colo.).

GPA Midstream and GPSA traditionally present these and other awards to companies and individuals at the GPA Midstream Convention where more than 2,000 midstream professionals gather, but this year's annual meeting scheduled for mid-April in New Orleans was canceled due to COVID-19. In lieu of the on-site recognitions, the association has released a professionally produced awards video to give due credit to recipients of the 2020 honors; it is available for viewing here: GPAmidstream.org/awards/2020-recognition.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 70 corporate members of all sizes. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as midstream activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing more than 400 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

