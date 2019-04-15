GPA Midstream, GPSA announce safety award recipients

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers presented several companies with safety awards at the 2019 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio.

"Operating safely in this industry isn't just important, it's imperative," said GPA Midstream Association Chairman Bill Ordemann, executive vice president, Enterprise Products. "And as we see by the impressive safety accomplishments shared here today, our members are highly committed to safe performances.

"To all of the safety winners, congratulations on your well-deserved awards and thank you for your efforts. I want your success to inspire every company to be up here on this stage receiving such safety honors in the foreseeable future."

Ordemann and GPA Midstream President and CEO Mark Sutton presented the awards during the convention's Center Stage Luncheon that was attended by more than 1,000.

The GPA Midstream Safety Awards Program recognizes member companies for outstanding safety performance in comparison among similar companies within the association's membership.

The four GPA Midstream safety award divisions are determined by a range of midstream operational workhours, ranging from less than 50,000 to more than one million, for both United States and international companies.

The top two entries in each division are selected according to lowest total cases incidence rate (TCR), lowest fatalities plus lost workdays incidence rate (LTR) and highest number of workhours reported.

The GPA Midstream safety awards winners for their performances in 2018 are:

Division 1 (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)

For U.S.-based companies, DCP Midstream (Denver) received first place honors. Second place was awarded to MarkWest Energy Partners (Denver).

The international category Division 1 first place winner was Bahrain National Gas Co. (Riffa, Bahrain), and Saudi Aramco – Gas Plants (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia) received second place.

Division 2 (200,000 – 999,999 midstream operational workhours)

First place in the U.S. Division 2 category was awarded to Phillips 66 Co. (Houston). Second place honors went to Momentum Midstream (Houston).

Within the non-U.S. category, Division 2 first place winner was Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd. (Trinidad, West Indies).

Division 3 (50,000 – 199,999 midstream operational workhours)

In the U.S. Division 3 category, Azure Midstream (Dallas) was honored with the first place award, and second place went to Red Cedar Gathering (Durango, Colo.).

Division 4 (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)

First place was awarded to M5 Louisiana Gathering (Dallas). Second place was awarded to Carrera Gas Companies (Tulsa, Okla.).

Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement

GPA Midstream also recognized two companies with a Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement for 2018 for excellence in displaying continuous improvement by reducing the number of recordable accidents: Meritage Midstream (Denver) and ONEOK (Tulsa, Okla.).

GPSA Safety Awards

GPSA awarded member companies AECOM, Audubon Companies, Compressor Engineering Corporation, Kahuna USA, Mangan Inc., NTACT Operations, Saulsbury Industries and Wood for outstanding 2018 safety records. GPSA safety awards are based on each company's Occupational Safety and Health Administration records and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement.

GPA Midstream Association represents over 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing nearly 500 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

