GPA Midstream, GPSA present service awards to dedicated volunteers

TULSA, Okla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated GPSA midstream suppliers association today recognize several individuals with distinguished service awards.

"GPA Midstream is a member-driven organization with a small professional staff, so we depend heavily on volunteers," said GPA Midstream President and CEO Joel Moxley. "These individuals have consistently gone above and beyond to help GPA Midstream carry out our mission and, to put it frankly, get things done. All have their own busy and challenging jobs, but they also consistently show up and deliver to the needs of our association and this industry, and we are pleased to recognize them for their selfless dedication in this way."

The GPA Midstream Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have positively impacted the association and midstream industry through career efforts and achievements. GPA Midstream presents its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Gary Bartlett, president of Bartlett Equipment Co. (Tulsa, Okla.). Bartlett served as a GPSA director for 24 years, and his active participation influenced the advancement of the midstream industry and the processor/supplier relationship during his nearly 50-year career.

The Donald L. Katz Award, one of GPA Midstream's highest honors, recognizes outstanding accomplishments in midstream research and technology and excellence in engineering education. The 2020 Katz Award goes to Dr. Jürgen Gmehling, retired German professor of technical and industrial chemistry at the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg, known worldwide for his work in the fields of thermodynamics, technical chemistry and chemical engineering. His scientific and practical merits are innumerable, and many are now standard practice for virtually all chemical engineers.

The association presents distinguished service award for notable industry and association contributions and longtime service, and four individuals are honored this year: Alan Dove, principal, Dove Consulting and Design (Oklahoma City); Steve Johnson, vice president of government relations, ONEOK (Tulsa, Okla.); John Mollenkopf, former chief operating officer, MarkWest Energy Partners (Denver); and Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president and CEO, DCP Midstream (Denver).

GPA Midstream's Committee Leader of the Year Award is an individual recognition bestowed for outstanding service in leading association committee activities over the previous year. The 2020 GPA Midstream committee leaders of the year are: Jaron Hill, Pegasus EHS (Edmond, Okla.), GPA Midstream Environmental Committee chair; Dan McCartney, McCartney Gas Advisors (Overland Park, Kan.), GPA Midstream Research Committee Subgroup 1 chair; Jena Resnick, Antero Resources (Denver), GPA Midstream Environmental Committee vice chair; and Jeff Stake, OGT (Odessa, Texas), LLC, GPSA Membership Committee chair.

The Committee Volunteer of the Year Award is for significant participation and contributions to GPA Midstream committees in the previous year. The committee volunteers of the year are: Jerry Barnhill, DCP Midstream (Denver); Brian Booth, Enterprise Products (Houston); Leslie Crissup, Enable Midstream Partners (Oklahoma City); Bret Fox, DCP Midstream (Denver); Mike Hegarty, H2W United (Greenwood Village, Colo.); Laura Higgins, DCP Midstream (Denver); Stewart Markgraf, ONEOK (Tulsa, Okla.); Trevor Morrison, Western Midstream Partners (The Woodlands, Texas); Jeff Morton, Enterprise Products (Houston); Andrew Parker, SPL (Houston); Melanie Roberts, Targa Resources (Houston); and Phil Roberts, Williams (Tulsa, Okla.).

GPA Midstream and GPSA traditionally present these and other awards to companies and individuals at the GPA Midstream Convention where more than 2,000 midstream professionals gather, but this year's annual meeting scheduled for mid-April in New Orleans was canceled due to COVID-19. In lieu of the on-site recognitions, the association has released a professionally produced awards video to give due credit to recipients of the 2020 honors; it is available for viewing here: GPAmidstream.org/awards/2020-recognition.

For more information about these awards and other midstream honors, visit GPAMidstream.org/awards.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 70 corporate members of all sizes. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as midstream activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing more than 400 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

