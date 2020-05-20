GPA Midstream recognizes DCP Midstream with Environmental Excellence, Energy Conservation awards

TULSA, Okla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association today announces DCP Midstream is the recipient of two honors, the Environmental Excellence Award and the Award for Energy Conservation. Both are annual distinctions recognizing companies that demonstrate outstanding initiative in implementing programs and projects within those respective areas in the midstream sector.

DCP Midstream received the Environmental Excellence Award for developing an innovative way to visualize real-time compliance status with facility air permit and regulatory requirements at 10 gas plants and 14 compressor stations in Colorado's Weld County.

"Being a leader in environmental performance allows DCP Midstream to foster better, more collaborative relationships with our local and state environmental agencies, as well as our facility neighbors," said DCP Midstream Group Vice President and Chief Environmental, Health, Safety and Operational Risk Officer Jerry Barnhill. "Building a better reputation with the Colorado environmental regulators by showing them we are taking proactive steps with our compliance is allowing us to build a stronger, more trusting relationship."

DCP Midstream earned the association's Award for Energy Conservation for a project that replaced six integral compression units with three high speed separable compression units at one of its facilities. The replacement with the more efficient units resulted in multiple benefits, including efficiency improvements in use of fuel, and machinery and manpower, while consistently delivering production to end-users.

GPA Midstream traditionally presents these and other awards to companies and individuals at the GPA Midstream Convention where more than 2,000 midstream professionals gather, but this year's annual meeting scheduled for mid-April in New Orleans was canceled due to COVID-19. In lieu of the on-site recognitions, the association has released a professionally produced awards video to give due credit to recipients of the 2020 honors; it is available for viewing here: GPAmidstream.org/awards/2020-recognition.

The association's Environmental Excellence and Energy Conservation awards are open to GPA Midstream members through an application process, with comparable awards also being available to members of GPA Midstream's partner organization, GPSA, representing service and supply companies in the midstream industry.

Award applications are judged by independent panels of individuals from GPA Midstream's Facility Design, Operations & Maintenance Committee and Environmental Committee, respectively.

For more information about these awards and other midstream honors, visit GPAMidstream.org/awards.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 70 corporate members of all sizes. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as midstream activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

