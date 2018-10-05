GPG Advisers Launches Salesforce Practice

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GPG Advisers is pleased to announce the launch of its Salesforce practice and official certification as a Salesforce implementation partner. Led by Seth Glickman, GPG's Salesforce practice will provide advisory and implementation services that leverage GPG's successful Salesforce project experience with public and private real estate clients.

"Becoming Salesforce certified demonstrates GPG's continued commitment to maximizing long-term value for our clients by expanding and enhancing the skill sets of our firm," Scott Morey, Executive Director of GPG Advisers, noted.

Jim Carr, Executive Director of GPG Advisers, adds, "We have been successful in helping our clients realize Salesforce's value because we have practical people with deep real estate experience and strong functional and technical knowledge of the application. Formally launching this practice is the next logical step for us."

Mr. Glickman added, "Salesforce's flexibility and depth as a technology platform is the standard for CRM and enables real estate firms to gain a complete view of their customers while doing deals better and faster. We are excited to continue delivering leading solutions to our clients with Salesforce."

About GPG Advisers

GPG Advisers is an integrated professional services firm focused on front to back office strategy, structure, process and technology advisory and delivery services within the real estate industry. The organization specializes in providing services to owners, builders and operators of real estate, leveraging their team of industry experts and proven solutions. The firm is committed to providing a team of talented and qualified professionals for their clients. For more information visit www.gpgadvisers.com.

SOURCE GPG Advisers

Related Links

http://www.gpgadvisers.com

