GPI Amplifies Operational and Strategic Management

"As we continue to grow as a firm while providing exceptional client service delivery methods, I'm excited to welcome Dale to the GPI executive leadership team," said Christer Ericsson, CEO of GPI. "As COO, Dale will utilize his leadership style to help strengthen our brand and provide proven operational support to our talented group of branch managers."

Dale brings 30 years of progressive experience within the A/E industry at the local, regional, and executive levels. This experience encompasses full operational and strategic management responsibilities for multi-disciplined consulting engineering practices, with a strong focus on business planning, strategy, quality, and operational efficiency.

"What drew me to GPI is its unyielding commitment to client service and people-centric approach to culture," said Dale. "I am very pleased to join GPI and look forward to working with Christer and the executive leadership team to advance GPI's strategic objectives."

Prior to joining GPI, Dale held the position of COO for Michael Baker International, a 3,000-person engineering organization that performs transportation, water, commercial, energy, aviation, and rail/transit services to various federal, state, and local clients.

The appointment of Mr. Dale R. Spaulding, P.E., as COO, represents a significant step in GPI's continued commitment to world-class client service and its growth as a talent-driven, people-first, leading-edge organization.

SOURCE Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)

