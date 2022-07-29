GPO Federal Credit Union Wins Two Awards at the MD/DC CUA's 2022 Marketing Trailblazer Event

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPO Federal Credit Union (https://www.gpofcu.org/) took home two trailblazer awards from the MD/DC Credit Union Association's 2022 Marketing Trailblazer Awards. The two categories GPO Federal Credit Union won for are: Best Social Media/Content Marketing and Best Digital Marketing. The annual Marketing Trailblazer Awards recognize outstanding marketing and communications achievements in a variety of categories by credit union asset size (in this case, under $200M).

Featured: John Bratsakis, MD|DC Credit Union Association President and CEO, and Latonya Allen, Director of Consumer Lending and Marketing show the awards.

GPO Federal Credit Union partnered with OMNICOMMANDER (https://www.omnicommander.com/) to create a social media and digital marketing plan to achieve their specific goals. The results are award-winning!

"Congratulations to all of the winners," said John Bratsakis, MD|DC Credit Union Association President and CEO. "Your work played a vital role in helping credit unions adapt quickly to the pandemic by finding new and innovative ways to keep members informed and connected. The MD|DC Credit Union Association is proud to recognize and honor this year's winners for their outstanding achievements."

When asked about what the wins mean for the credit union, Nicholas Mayhew - President / CEO of GPO Federal Credit Union stated, "This award represents the culmination of how far the credit union has come in terms of marketing over the past few years. It was only made possible through the outstanding partnership that we have with OMNICOMMANDER. It was a nice surprise to receive these awards! We're at the top of our marketing game in our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER, and these awards are more jewels in our crown."

Kim Isham, President of OMNICOMMANDER, had this to say about the win, "I'm very proud of the OMNICOMMANDER Digital Marketing and Social Media teams for what they were able to accomplish for our client, and their well-deserved recognition for those efforts. Our approach of deeply aligning ourselves with the credit union gives us a unique perspective and understanding of what they are looking to achieve through our marketing efforts. GPO Federal Credit Union is an amazing credit union with top-notch leadership and a very clear vision. We're honored to do business with them."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to the member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

