GPON Technology Market Growth Predicted at 13% Till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "GPON Technology Market by Component (Product [Optical Line Terminal, Optical Network Terminal], Service), Technology (2.5 GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Other FTTX, Mobile Backhaul), End-Use (Residential, Business [IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government]), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of GPON technology will cross $25 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for high bandwidth, low latency, and scalable data transmission is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

Major GPON technology market players include ADTRAN, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Calix Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation.

The availability of high-speed internet connectivity along with the growing popularity of IP television and video streaming services is expected to support GPON market growth. GPON technology supports next-generation Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) systems for fast and reliable internet access. In addition, this technology is based on a point-to-multipoint access mechanism, which leverages a single fiber network to serve multiple customers. It also ensures low latency and increases scalability in data transmission.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2954

The GPON service segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% from 2020 to 2026. The demand for GPON managed services across established enterprises has increased significantly. Companies are focusing on optimizing network performance and improving operational efficiency. Managed service providers provide optic network management, Quality of Service, and remote monitoring. They also help companies to enhance productivity and improve service accessibility.

The mobile backhaul application segment in the GPON technology market is increasing exponentially over the coming years. The growing need to improve service quality and reduce operational expenditure for mobile backhaul applications across telecom companies will support segment growth. In addition, telecom enterprises are also adopting XGS-PON networks to lower CAPEX required for backhaul equipment amid the intense pricing competition.

The 10 Gigabit Symmetric (XGS) PON technology segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline at a CAGR of over 15%. Major companies are adopting XGS-PON technology to handle cost and performance-based challenges. This technology helps companies to use a unique universal fiber network to deliver multiple services with dual-rate transmission. This helps enterprises in eliminating the need for deploying multiple fiber connections and reducing operational expenditure.

The adoption of GPON technologies by the residential segment is increasing considerably and will hold above 60% share by 2026. Telecom operators use XGS-PON technology on a single passive optical networking infrastructure to provide high-speed residential broadband services. In addition, the increase in demand for triple-play services, which include video, voice, and data services is also expected to bolster the demand for GPONs across the residential segment.

Request a customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2954

North America GPON market is expected to hold around 20% revenue share by 2026. The IT & telecom sector in the region is heavily adopting GPON for modernizing the service delivery network. For instance, in June 2020, ADTRAN Inc. enhanced its Total Access 5000 Fiber Access Platform by integrating Combo PON. This integration helped the company to offer high-density XG-PON solutions to network operators. It provides added economic benefits to operators in scaling existing fiber networks and developing new infrastructures.

Major players operating in the market are ADTRAN, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Calix Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation, among others. Companies operating in the market are focusing on integrating GPON technology with their networking platforms to achieve an economy of scale

Some major findings of the GPON market report include:

The increasing demand for network manageability and flexible infrastructure capability across enterprises are supporting the development of technology in the market.

Massive adoption of PON technology by businesses & residential users and huge investments in testing 5G-ready networks will fuel the demand.

GPON networks offer high-speed internet access as they combine multiple wavelengths to support bandwidth-intensive applications in residential and business sectors.

The surging number of subscribers availing voice and data services through fixed broadband networks will fuel the uptake of ONT devices.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. GPON Technology Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1. By region

3.3.1.1. North America

3.3.1.2. Europe

3.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4. Latin America

3.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.3.2. Industry value chain

3.3.2.1. Suppliers

3.3.2.2. GPON technology providers

3.3.2.3. Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.3. Competitive landscape

3.3.3.1. Strategy

3.3.3.2. Distribution network

3.3.3.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. Features/benefits of GPON

3.6. Evolution of GPON technology

3.7. GPON standards

3.7.1. G.9807.1: 10-Gigabit-capable symmetric Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON)

3.7.2. G.987: 10-Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network (XG-PON) systems

3.7.3. G.989: 10-Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network 2 (NG-PON2)

3.7.4. G.984: 10-Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network (2.5 GPON)

3.8. Technology & innovation landscape

3.8.1. 5G mobile network development

3.8.2. IoT

3.8.3. Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)

3.8.4. Ultra-high-density fiber optic cable technology

3.8.5. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.9.1. Open Digital Architecture Initiative (TM Forum)

3.9.2. Directive 2014/61/EU

3.9.3. TR-167 Ethernet Access Node

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11. Porter's analysis

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. Growth potential analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/gigabit-passive-optical-network-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

global-gpon-market-revenue-to-hit.png

Global GPON Market revenue to hit USD 25 Bn by 2026: GMI

Major GPON technology market players include ADTRAN, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Calix Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation.

Related Links

Silicon Photonics Market Trends

Adaptive Optics Market Trends

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

