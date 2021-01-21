GPS Interference Detection Now Standard on Orolia Time Servers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia now offers GPS jamming detection as a standard feature for its flagship SecureSync® time servers. Now customers will not only receive the first DISA approved resilient timing and synchronization solution, they will also improve their Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) cybersecurity with this additional layer of detection.

Interference detection is a key enabler for greater resiliency in critical infrastructure, as defined in the DHS Resilient PNT conformance framework and the federal PNT Executive Order. SecureSync customers can now take an important step forward with the recommended Prevent, Respond, and Recover PNT protection steps through the seamless integration of proven interference detection technology.

SecureSync is built on a scalable, flexible and highly configurable platform to offer precisely what customers need at the lowest cost of ownership. In addition to interference detection, greater resiliency on SecureSync is available through a multi-layered approach that can leverage anti-jam antennas, Orolia's complete Interference Detection and Mitigation (IDM) suite which includes spoofing detection, as well as time error minimization with high performance internal oscillators. Qualified military customers are also eligible for secure military signals such as SAASM and M-Code.

Military and critical infrastructure operations depend on continuous and accurate GPS signals, reliable PNT data, and ultra-precise time and frequency to synchronize critical systems. Today's leading military programs and government agencies trust SecureSync when failure is not an option.

"As the world leader in Resilient Timing, Orolia's customers expect us to deliver proven solutions while continuing to innovate and bring the latest PNT technologies to market," said Orolia COO Rohit Braggs. "Today, we're proud to offer GPS jamming detection as a standard feature on SecureSync, recognizing that GPS jamming is the most common form of interference today. This industry first demonstrates our commitment to customer success and protecting critical infrastructure."

About SecureSync

SecureSync is the first time and frequency reference system to be listed on the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Department of Products List for network interoperability. Standard features for this world-leading resilient time server include REST API, NTP over Anycast, traceability, and the industry's leading warranty: a full five years. SecureSync is compatible with global GNSS signals such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. More information is available on Orolia's website here.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient PNT solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

