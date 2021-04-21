GPSA Honors Seven Members with 2020 Safety Awards

TULSA, Okla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPSA, an association representing midstream service and supply companies, announced today that seven members are being honored for their outstanding 2020 safety performances.

Recipients of the 2020 GPSA Safety Awards are: ENGlobal U.S. Inc. (Houston), ISTI Plant Services (Tulsa, Okla.), Jasper Ventures, Inc. (Whitehouse, Texas), J-W Power Company (Addison, Texas), Prime Controls (Lewisville, Texas), TorcSill Foundations (Houston), and Torrent Energy Services (Houston).

"The GPSA Safety Awards Program provides tangible, public evidence of appreciation by the industry, the association and industry colleagues to selected members who have visibly upheld the importance of safety in accordance with GPSA criteria for the distinctions," said Johnny Dreyer, GPSA. "This group has led by example and joins an elite group of other members who have earned the same awards in previous years."

GPSA safety awards are based on consideration of several factors that indicate a company's focus on safety programs and performance, including OSHA records within their respective SIC code, safety improvement over the past three years, and ongoing formal programs that actively promote safety throughout their operations.

GPSA is a partner organization to GPA Midstream Association, which represents the industry's operating companies. Both associations will celebrate all midstream safety award recipients at the 2021 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio, Sept. 26 – 29.

For more information about GPSA and these awards, visit GPSAMidstreamSuppliers.org.

GPSA is an association representing nearly 300 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. For more information, visit GPSAMidstreamSuppliers.org.

SOURCE GPSA