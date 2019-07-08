GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market to Cross USD $7 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPU as a Service market is predicted to hike from around $700 million in 2018 to $7 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The market growth is attributed to the increasing focus on product design and development across various sectors, such as manufacturing, consumer goods, and automotive.

Engineers, architects, and designers require fast and seamless GPU cores to run rendering and animation designs to build 3D models and attract investors and customers. The use of 3D modeling and animation is increasing rapidly due to the advancements in high-performance computing capabilities of GPU solutions. Animation is being widely used in movies, and the demand for higher graphical output is consistently growing, prompting companies to introduce advanced GPU solutions. Animation studios are partnering with companies providing GPU solutions for enhancing the quality of their animated feature films.

The continuously rising adoption of the IIoT across various sectors, such as manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods, for product design, development, and data analysis is empowered and backed by deep learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics that require high-performing GPUs for scaling and speeding up the process. The GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market players are developing GPU specifically for deep learning and AI.

Supportive government initiatives related to the construction of smart cities and energy-efficient smart buildings will require high-performing GPUs to run the real-time process seamlessly, along with the deployment of deep learning for predictive analytics, which is anticipated to drive the GPUaaS market over the forecast timeline.

The Asia-Pacific GPUaaS market is projected to register significant growth with a CAGR of over 40% between 2019 and 2025. The growing adoption of the IoT and IIoT across sectors, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, due to the rising internet penetration, coupled with the proliferation of smart devices, is fueling the market. The region is a key contributor to the gaming market and is rapidly adopting cloud gaming, resulting in industry growth.

Some of the key players operating in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cogeco Communications Inc., Dassault Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Penguin Computing Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Siemens AG, and HTC Corporation.

The SaaS service model held the largest GPU as a Service market share in the service models segment in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market share over the forecast timeline due to the large-scale adoption of cloud-based GPU computing solutions by end users.

