GPU Database Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Massive Data Generation Across BFSI, Retail, and Media and Entertainment Industries to Drive the Adoption of GPU-Accelerated Tools

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "GPU Database Market by Application (GRC, Threat Intelligence, CEM, Fraud Detection and Prevention, SCM), Tools (GPU-accelerated Databases and GPU-accelerated Analytics), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GPU database market size to grow from USD 178 million in 2018 to USD 455 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during 2018-2023.

Key driving factors for the market include massive data generation across BFSI, retail, and media and entertainment industry verticals. However, the lack of understanding of the advantages of GPU database would limit the growth of the market.

Enterprises across the globe are increasingly focusing on optimizing their performance and processes to sustain in the intensely competitive markets. Improved customer satisfaction has emerged as a major source of competitive advantage. However, most of the organizations are lagging due to the vast and disparate data accumulated across demographics and system landscapes.

The scope of the report covers the GPU database market by application, component, deployment model, vertical, and region. Among components, the tools segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market size during the forecast period. North America constitutes the highest market share, owing to the early adoption of GPU-accelerated tools, as well as prominent initiatives were taken by the industry players through partnerships with different technology players to offer rapid analytics and data processing solutions.

APAC is lagging in the adoption of high-performance GPU-accelerated tools as compared to North American and European regions. Low presence of industry players in the region has also termed for less adoption of the GPU-accelerated tools in the region. However, China has undergone a significant transformation in the areas of manufacturing, telecommunication, and IT.

Vendors in the GPU database market have adopted various organic, as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches; product upgradations; partnerships, collaborations, agreements; and business expansions, to expand their offerings in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the GPU Database Market

4.2 GPU Database Market, By Application (2018-2023)

4.3 GPU Database Market, By Deployment Model

4.4 GPU Database Market: Market Share Across Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Massive Data Generation Across BFSI, Retail, and Media and Entertainment Industries to Drive the Adoption of GPU-Accelerated Tools

5.2.1.2 Availability of Open Source Solutions and Their Growing Applications Areas

5.2.1.3 Regulations Creating Demand for Solutions That Provide Performance-At-Scale

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unavailability of Sufficient Technical Expertise and Domain Knowledge

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing in Various Data-Intensive Industries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Inclination of Enterprises Toward AI and Machine Learning Facilitated Workloads

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Adequate Data Security Measures

5.2.4.2 Limited Capabilities of Available GPU Databases to Perform Crucial Operations in Analytics Use Cases

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Evolution

5.3.2 GPU Database Workflow

5.3.3 GPU Database Market: Use Cases

5.3.3.1 Use Case 1: Increased Speed of Operation With Cost Reduction

5.3.3.2 Use Case 2: Improving Network and Maintaining Customer Loyalty With GPU-Based Smart Benchmarking Dashboard

5.3.3.3 Use Case 3: Enhancing Interaction Among GPU Clusters Through Traditional Query Language

5.3.4 Key Emerging Trends in the GPU Database Market

5.3.4.1 GPU-Accelerated Databases to Bring A Radical Change to IoT and Real-Time Data Analytics Applications

5.3.4.2 GPU-Accelerated Computing Would Continue to Enhance Machine Learning and Deep Learning Use-Cases

5.3.4.3 Applications Incorporating Location-Based Intelligence Would Benefit From GPU-Accelerated Databases

5.3.5 GPU Database Market: Future Outlook



6 GPU Database Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.2.1 GPU-Accelerated Databases

6.2.1.1 High-Performance Computing Capabilities of GPU-Accelerated Databases to Increase Their Deployment Across Various Business Applications

6.2.2 GPU-Accelerated Analytics

6.2.2.1 Need for Solutions Handling Extreme Analytics Workloads Without Cost-Burdening Organizations to Create Demand for GPU-Accelerated Analytics Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need for A Strategic Outlook Exploring New Avenues for Improving Business Performance to Drive the Growth of Consulting Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Complexity of Operations and the Need for Regular Assistance During the Software Lifecycle to Foster the Growth of Support and Maintenance



7 GPU Database Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Governance, Risk, and Compliance

7.2.1 Demand for High-Performance Computing to Effectively Deal With Increased Regulatory and Data Security Requirements to Drive the Growth of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Segment

7.3 Threat Intelligence

7.3.1 Need to Predict Cyber Threats in Advance to Drive the Growth of the Threat Intelligence Segment

7.4 Customer Experience Management

7.4.1 Need for Real-Time Insights Into Customer Data and Service Chain Performance to Drive the Growth of the Cem Segment

7.5 Fraud Detection and Prevention

7.5.1 Need for A Robust Infrastructure With High-Performance Computing and Scalability Required to Identify Fraud in Real Time to Drive the Growth of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Segment

7.6 Predictive Maintenance

7.6.1 Need to View and Monitor Real-Time Performance and Maintain Availability of Critical Assets to Drive the Growth of the Predictive Maintenance Segment

7.7 Supply Chain Management

7.7.1 Need to Efficiently Manage the Supply Chain and Cater Effectively to Consumers Dynamic Requirements to Drive the Growth of the SCM Segment

7.8 Others



8 GPU Database Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Requirements to Remain Factors Dominating Cloud-Based GPU Database Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 247 Access to Worldwide Data to Drive the Growth of Cloud-Based GPU Database Tools and Services



9 GPU Database Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.2.1 Parallel Computing With GPU-Accelerated Toolenable Organizations to Monitor for Anomalies in Diverse Streams of Transactions and Log Data

9.3 Retail and Ecommerce

9.3.1 Understanding Customer Behavior in Real Time to Improve Decision-Making

9.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.4.1 Emerging Applications, Such as Drug Discovery, Patient Care, and Insurance Fraud Detection, to Drive the Adoption of GPU-Accelerated Tools

9.5 Telecommunications and IT

9.5.1 Reduced Churn Rate, Improved Services, and Enhanced Customer Loyalty With GPU-Accelerated Tools to Drive the Market Growth

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.6.1 Need to Improve Efficiency and Customer Experience to Drive the Adoption of GPU Database in the Transportation and Logistics Vertical

9.7 Government and Defense

9.7.1 GPU-Accelerated Database to Analyze Any Data to Assess Terrorists and Other National Security Threats in Real Time

9.8 Others



10 GPU Database Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Growing Adoption of GPU-Accelerated Tools in the US and Canada Across Retail and Ecommerce, BFSI, and Government and Defense Verticals to Fuel the Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Enormous Data Generation and the Need for Interactive Analytics to Drive the Market Growth in the Region

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Growing Technological Adoption, as Well as Increasing Presence of Industry Players in the Region, to Fuel the Demand for GPU-Accelerated Tools in the Region

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Digitalization and Favourable Government Policies to Drive the Growth of the Market in Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Countries, Including UAE, Qatar, Ksa, and South Africa, to Witness Significant Market Growth



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

11.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.2.3 Business Expansions

11.3 GPU Database Market: Prominent Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kinetica

12.2 Omnisci

12.3 Sqream

12.4 Neo4j

12.5 Nvidia

12.6 Brytlyt

12.7 Jedox

12.8 Blazegraph

12.9 Blazingdb

12.10 Zilliz

12.11 Heterodb

12.12 H2o.Ai

12.13 Fastdata.Io

12.14 Fuzzy Logix

12.15 Graphistry

12.16 Anaconda



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j9wspn/gpu_database?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

