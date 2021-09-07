GR0 Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GR0. In its first year as a Certified™ workplace, 98% of employees said GR0 is a great place to work – compared to 59% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that GR0 is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We are proud to have earned the 2021 Great Place to Work™ certification. Employee feedback is the single most important indicator of workplace culture, and we consider our employee experience as a top priority," said co-founder and CEO Kevin Miller. "We owe our continued success to the dedicated team at GR0 and we thank them for this honor."

GR0 created its core cultural norms by infusing three key company culture scaling elements throughout the entire business:

Culture Clarity & Communication - Holds together the GR0's core vision and value system by explicitly threading them throughout our communication operating system.

Culture Design & Evolution - GR0's desired company culture is both an organic system and the result of intentional strategic design exercises.

Culture Practices & Metrics - GR0's Co-Founders and Senior Leadership deliberately infuse company culture into how they manage, acknowledge, coach, support, and hold employees accountable.

"At GR0, we work everyday to effectively define, cultivate, and instill a shared vision and value system that is built for and embraced by our employees within the optimal work environment," said GR0's Head of People Aaron Friedman. "We are thrilled to see our hard work recognized and we hope to continue to build a great place to work for our team."

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About GR0

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias, and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably, Glassdoor, Clutch or Crunchbase.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GR0.com LLC

Related Links

https://gr0.com/

