GR0 Named #1 on The Manifest's Best Recommended B2B Firms for 2022

The Manifest , a business news and how-to website, looks into countless Los Angeles-based firms and ranks the most reviewed and recommended players. Results are a snapshot of The Manifest's most recommended companies on February 23, 2022. The honorees were B2B service providers that earned phenomenal client recommendations, which were collated from top review platform Clutch.co .

"This recognition is a huge accomplishment to GR0. We have been working hard to help our clients succeed, and to earn the #1 honor amongst so many other reputable agencies is a feat that we are incredibly proud of," said Kevin Miller , CEO & Co-Founder of GR0. "We pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships with our clients and it's a testament to our GR0 team that they prioritize each client as if the campaign was their own."

GR0 currently holds a 4.9/5 star ranking based on 44 client reviews and has previously received the Top B2B Agency in California award. Among other highly-rated marketing agencies, GR0 ranked in the Top 3 on all of the following global lists:

Top SEO Agency (#1)

Top Advertising Agency (#1)

Top Digital Marketing Agency (#2)

"GR0's work has driven a 28% increase in the client's organic traffic, a 131% increase in their conversions, and a 39% increase in their CTR," stated one client's feedback summary on Clutch in reference to GR0's performance. "The team boasts impressive SEO and PPC expertise, providing valuable recommendations and educating the client along the way."

Another client review summary commended GR0's work ethic and transparency: "Due to their marketing acumen, GR0 consistently produces efforts that improve the client's domain authority and SEO. Furthermore, the team's dedicated and attentive, choosing only methods that guarantee results. Their transparency allows them to set reasonable expectations that they meet every time."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller, sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. At GR0, our mission is to help brands rank #1 on Google. We accomplish this by empowering clients to build powerful online brands with audiences they fully own through relentlessly innovating and igniting organic growth. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client.

GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

For business or media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

About The Manifest:

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

SOURCE GR0.com LLC