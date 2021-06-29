GR0 Named one of Clutch's Top B2B Firms in Los Angeles and California

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading LA-based agency focused on organic growth, was recognized today by Clutch as one of the Top Firms in Los Angeles and California in 2021. The report's rankings are based on verified client feedback, services offered, market presence, and quality of work.

"This award is a huge testament to all those at GR0 who have been vital in building a client experience focused on a commitment to excellence and premium customer service." said Kevin Miller , CEO and Co-Founder of GR0.

"Since we began operations in 2020, our employees have been working through the growing pains of being a new agency and persevering to bring us to a place where we can be acknowledged as one of the top SEO firms. We will continue to work hard to prove that we are able to apply outstanding work and strategic insights to our clients' needs, industries and markets."

Clutch is a B2B review and rating platform that highlights top firms from different industries worldwide. Each year, Clutch announces the best and brightest service providers that meet their meticulous evaluation-based methodology. At the backbone of Clutch's research is the client perspective, which Clutch infers through intensive client interviews.

GR0 helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

About Clutch:

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Our methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

