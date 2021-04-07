GR0 Wins Comparably Award for Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , an SEO agency focused on organic growth, was recognized today by Comparably as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2021 . This marks the first major award for the agency as it rounds out its first year since it began operations in March 2020.

"This award is a huge testament to those at GR0 who have been vital in building an employee environment focused on a commitment to excellence, customer service, and a healthy work culture." said Kevin Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of GR0. "Employees are the most valuable asset to our company, so this award is incredibly exciting. We hope to continue to empower our employees and ensure that their time at GR0 is meaningful, stimulating and purposeful to their careers."

Comparably , a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. This set of Comparably Awards is derived from employees in the greater Los Angeles area who provided anonymous sentiment ratings about their companies in key workplace satisfaction metrics, including leadership, compensation, work-life balance, and professional development opportunities.

"Our Best Places to Work in Los Angeles represents the top-rated organizations in nearly 20 different workplace culture categories," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Despite launching at the beginning of the pandemic, GR0 has earned its place among the best of the best. The company has remained flexible, innovative, and focused on building a solid foundation for growth and great company culture."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] .

Contact: Kevin Miller, Co-Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GR0.com LLC

Related Links

https://gr0.com/

