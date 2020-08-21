Grabby Don Products Launch Is Real News

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Roeder, an inventor and fashion accessory designer is launching a political product line to help sway the upcoming elections. He invented a Bubble Gum Soda in the 80's licensed under the Wrigley's Hubba Bubba trademark and plans on giving Joe Biden and Kamala Harris an edge.

T-shirts and fifty-two (52) other fine, quality-made Grabby Don clothing items and home accessories include t-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings, shoes, phone cases, art prints, coffee cups, backpacks and many more products. See www.grabbydon.com.

"Land grabbing, money grabbing or grabbing… well you know… one's personal property, Grabby Don products remind us of bad behavior but are also useful conversation pieces," states Steve Roeder (The Stevester), the product line designer.

Google his last name and grab; or grab and his last name to find the Access Hollywood Hot microphone recording of him saying, "You can grab them by the p****."

https://youtu.be/WhsSzIS84ks

Candidate name-calling has been the fake news. He's already labeled Harris as Phony Kamala. Now it works both ways. "When the name is historically factual, one candidate reacts on emotion leading to mistakes and possible demise. Grab Him Where It Hurts -- The Truth," states Roeder.

For fundraisers or gifts for the person who has everything (or thought they did), wearing or utilizing Grabby Don products make traveling billboard statements while creating great laughs. Actions and clichés are long forgotten but products are always remembered. On the upcoming debate stage, Roeder hopes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will mutter; "Don't grab me Don."

For more information, go to www.grabbydon.com or e-mail [email protected]

