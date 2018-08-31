Grace Century Forms 'Steering Committee' for Its Portfolio Company Provia Laboratories, LLC

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Century, LLC has formed and recruited some of its top members to assist their bio-banking project, Provia Laboratories, LLC. The firm has been growing organically for the last 3 years, and with proper funding secured, a multi-tiered approach has been formulated to drive the company forward.

The firm plans on increasing the number of its inside Client Coordinators by 400 percent between now and January 2019. To accompany this, an increase in advertising of up to 500 percent is also planned from present levels. One of the top call centers in the United States has also been retained to manage customer relations with the interested parents who have contacted Provia for the information about this new and potentially revolutionary lifesaving option in regenerative medicine. Finally, its lab facilities are being geared up to also handle a processing increase of 500 percent.

Scott Wolf, CEO of Grace Century explains, "With all of these moving parts, you have got to have multiple layers of experience, expertise, and skillsets. We are blessed with a deep network of Angels that have this incredible experience already and are willing to give this support."

Joining the committee are two Regional Presidents presently leading two of the largest multinational consumer athletic and sports firms in the world. Their experience with the consumer, as well as their knowledge of a multi-billion dollar company, is invaluable to a growing consumer-based firm in a new industry.

The third Member to join is a Private Equity / Investment Banker, who was previously the non-Executive Director of a publicly traded multinational / multibillion dollar Private Equity firm in the U.K.

Scott Wolf adds, "The support that all our members have given has been incredible. With this plan and the committees' input and expertise, I feel sky is the limit."

About Grace Century, FZ LLC

Grace Century FZ LLC is an International research and Private Equity consultancy located in Ras Al Khaimah, (north of Dubai) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Grace Century specializes in "game-changing" life science and health-related Private Equity projects.

About Provia Laboratories, LLC

Headquartered in Littleton, MA, Provia Laboratories, LLC is a healthcare services company specializing in high-quality bio-banking (the collection, transport, processing and cryogenic storage of biological specimens). Provia Labs offers the Proviasette™ product range for use in bio-banking environments to improve sample logistics, security and quality.

The company manages and promotes its own bio-bank for a dental stem cell banking service, Store-A-Tooth™, which gives families the option to store stem cells to protect their children's future health and take advantage of advances in stem cell therapies.

Provia advises industrial, academic and governmental clients on matters related to the preservation of biological specimens for research and clinical use.

Provia Labs is a member of ISBER, the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories, as well as ESBB, the European, Middle Eastern & African Society for Bio-preservation & Bio-banking.

