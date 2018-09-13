Grace Century Makes Investment Into Social Media for Its Portfolio Company's Service, Store-a-Tooth™

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Century, LLC has launched a market development team to provide stem cell research content to online groups which should have particular interest in Store-a-Tooth's banking service.

Dental stem cells house the potentially life-saving Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC), which have been proven to regrow cells and tissue such as muscle, bone, and neural cells. There are countless research studies being conducted worldwide for potential future therapies. Proposed stem cell treatments are targeted at conditions such as diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and arthritis to name a few. Provia Laboratories' branded Store-a-Tooth™ provides families with the ability to store healthy MSC cells collected in a non-invasive way from the dental pulp in baby teeth, when the cells are young and at their strongest. Rather than baby teeth being discarded, many parents now see storing them as an opportunity to protect their children's future health.

Scott Wolf, President and Director of Research of Grace Century explains, "As with anything new, the biggest obstacle is educating the market. The importance and value of storing cells from your healthy self cannot be understated, as well as the potential benefit. We have found that many parents are familiar with the concept of banking, since they were probably approached by their obstetrician when their child was born to bank umbilical cord blood. Most don't realize that cord blood is mainly relevant as an alternative to bone marrow in transplants used to treat very rare genetic conditions, and likely not usable for the child themselves as their own cord blood carries any inherent genetic conditions. MSC cells are different in their potential as a tool for regenerative medicine – repair/regrowth of damaged cells and tissues." Wolf continued, "We are working with such groups as 'Mommy blogs' as well as certain support groups in diabetes, Crohn's disease, arthritis, and Parkinson's disease." Finally, Wolf adds, "The effort is purely educational, with our team re-posting relevant news stories relating to breakthroughs."

Howard Greenman, CEO for Provia laboratories comments, "There are thousands of these special interest groups in the United States. The process of educating a market is continual, but what we have seen is that MSC cells and specifically Dental Stem Cells have begun to be considered mainstream. Getting this word out to our market is invaluable." Greenman adds, "It will be exciting to see where we will be in even five years."

