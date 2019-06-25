Grace Imaging Provides High-Quality Prime Labels with Three Epson SurePress Digital Label Presses

"Due to the increased demand for larger runs, we needed to invest in larger equipment that would complement our lean manufacturing lineup," said Robert Petrie, founder, Grace Imaging. "Having two existing Epson label presses, we knew we could trust the state-of-the-art equipment, speed and efficiency that Epson's digital label presses provide."

Epson's L-4533AW digital label press is designed to deliver the high-speed printing, precise quality and remarkable color gamut required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. Featuring versatile substrate support, the L-4533AW prints on off-the-shelf materials up to 13" wide including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film, and vinyl. Epson's industrial-quality inks are durable, water-based, resin-coated pigment inks provide superior adhesion, plus water and abrasion resistance on most substrates.

"We invest in the best equipment in the industry because we take pride in providing our customers with the most-amazing premium labels possible, including various distributors, resellers and brokers that we work with throughout the industry," said Petrie. "We selected the Epson SurePress L-4533AW because we trust its ability to replicate consistent labels every time. There's also the peace of mind that comes along with trusting that every label printed is going to be perfect."

When presented with the opportunity to create a unique label for Abelha Organic Cachaça, a new liquor launching in the U.S., Grace Imaging was confident that with the combination of their advanced machinery, along with the expertise of employees, they could get the job done – accurately, on time, and on budget. After sizing and proofing, Grace Imaging turned to the L-4533AW to deliver accurate spot colors and gradients on the texture stock. Grace Imaging also leveraged foil stamp and embossing for the final unique label.

"We approached Grace Imaging as we needed someone with the expertise to handle delivering a unique label very quickly," said Tom Stockley, co-brand owner, Abelha Organic Cachaça. "Leveraging the Epson SurePress, Bob and his team were able to meet and exceed all of our needs, and help us create a beautiful, high-quality label that was on time and on target."

"Epson's digital label presses are superior for printing on texture stocks," said Petrie. "The inks seamlessly transfer on a variety of substrates, and that alone truly allows us to separate ourselves from our competition."

"Epson is committed to providing industry-leading technology and helping businesses deliver high-quality products, so we are excited that Grace Imaging, once again, brought on another advanced SurePress label press for success," said Mike Pruitt, senior product manager, Industrial Markets, Epson America, Inc. "Our digital label presses are designed to produce consistent and accurate results, and we're happy to see it deliver on those promises to help Grace Imaging meet its label printing needs and produce one-of-a-kind labels for customers."

