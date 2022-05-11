Grace Inspired Ministries Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Affordable Housing Residences Aimed at Seniors

Sellersville Senior Residences will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to the area.

TELFORD, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Inspired Ministries (GIM), along with development partner Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. (LNWA) announce the formal ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for Sellersville Senior Residences (SSR), located in Sellersville, Bucks County, PA. This new venture is an affordable and supportive housing community for adults 55 years and older and is comprised of 50 apartments, eight of which will be dedicated for use by individuals with behavioral health needs. The Residences were built to the highest energy efficiency standards utilizing the Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready program.

Sellersville Senior Residences - 50 affordable housing units for adults 55 and older. Eight units are dedicated to adults with behaviorial health needs. Main Entrance of Sellersville Senior Residences. First occupants will take residency in late May 2022.

Dan McKee, President and CEO of Grace Inspired Ministries, stated "Sellersville Senior Residences will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to an area with a growing cost of living and a very limited supply of high-quality, cost-effective, rental housing for seniors." He views this project as an extension of GIM's continuing care retirement communities, the Lutheran Community at Telford, and The Community at Rockhill.

GIM and LNWA were awarded highly competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credits by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and financed the project in partnership with S&T Bank, the County of Bucks, the Redevelopment Authority for the County of Bucks, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. Construction of the project was managed by Harkins Builders, Inc., based out of Wayne, PA. In addition, the Bucks County Housing Authority and the County of Bucks Office of Housing and Community Development have facilitated efforts to coordinate robust supportive services. This will include continuity and management of care to support full and satisfying lives for community residents. SSR will be managed by Arbor Management LLC, a division of LNWA.

McKee stated the commitment to this project was strengthened by the GIM Board of Directors and company leadership, who have pledged to raise $350,000 to further support Sellersville Senior Residences.

LNWA is a Delaware based developer of apartment housing with a footprint in ten states and a lengthy record of accomplishment in Pennsylvania. "We are thrilled to join our partner Grace Inspired Ministries in celebrating the arrival of 50 new affordable homes in Bucks County," said Sean Kelly, Executive Vice President at LNWA. "Sellersville affords ample access to local flavor such as restaurants and active lifestyle opportunities. As we move forward from Covid, "community" is the hottest apartment amenity, and this property has it in spades.

Grace Inspired Ministries was formed in 2017 through the affiliation of the Lutheran Community at Telford and The Community at Rockhill. As a not-for-profit, faith-based entity, GIM maintains a vision to lead and serve older adults by identifying and meeting community needs with innovation and accountability.

