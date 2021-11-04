Gracious Gifts that Give Back

These simple yet impactful gifts help support the Arbor Day Foundation and its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. With a vision to lead toward a world in which trees are a solution to some of the biggest problems facing the planet today – from air and water quality to climate change and more – the foundation has more than 1 million members, supporters and partners that have helped to plant more than 400 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests in almost 50 countries to ensure a greener and healthier future.

For each of these holiday gifts, the foundation will plant one tree in a United States forest to help ensure a greener and healthier future. Find more environmentally friendly gift ideas at arborday.org/giftideas.

A Warm Cup of Compassion

You can change the world one sip at a time by gifting delicious Arbor Day Coffee this holiday season. Grown under the tree canopy in Central and South American rain forests, the shade helps protect an entire ecosystem while maintaining fertile soil and providing habitat for wildlife. Expect a rich taste that offers as much flavor as environmental support – for every bag purchased, one tree is planted.

A Gift that Lasts a Lifetime

Personalize gifts for those in your life with Give-A-Tree Cards. Each card you purchase plants a tree in honor of family, friends, customers or associates, helping bring the nation's forests back to life. Plus, you can personalize the cards for free and they'll be sent to you to sign and deliver personally.

Arbor Day Apparel

No holiday gifting is complete without thoughtful stocking stuffers. Share your commitment to trees with a loved one by giving a t-shirt from the Arbor Day Foundation. Made from a 50/50 blend of recycled polyester produced from plastic bottles and organic cotton, each shirt, available in adult and youth sizes, is designed to be soft and comfortable. Produced using eco-friendly manufacturing processes, each t-shirt purchase also plants a tree in one of the nation's forests.

Bring the Outdoors In

Give your loved one the gift of serenity with the smell of the great outdoors. This 9-ounce Arbor Day Foundation Soy Wax Candle provides an exclusive scent featuring a premium blend of plant-based and ethically sourced fragrance oils. Scent notes include fresh pine, berry, red currant, juniper, light musk, sage, pear and amber. The candle is hand-poured and 100% American-made. Each candle purchased plants a tree.

Save the Environment with Stainless Steel

Show your love of trees with this 16-ounce vacuum insulated Klean Kanteen stainless steel bottle designed with versatility and portability in mind to create a water bottle, iced coffee mug, sport bottle and insulated cup all in one package. With a leak-proof twist cap and built-in reusable steel straw, you can say goodbye to single-use plastics and hello to reusable products. Each purchase plants a tree in a United States forest.

