Gradual Shift in People's Preferences Towards the Lactose-free Products will be the Future Catalyst for Dairy Alternatives Market in North America: Ken Research

Key Findings

Rising consumers' environmental concerns which are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of dairy alternatives in North America .

. The rising health awareness among consumers, notably those who are unable to digest lactose, has resulted in an increase in the consumption of lactose-free products as they typically help in the absorption of calcium which benefits in building and repairing muscle tissue/cells.

· The many nutritional benefits offered by the plant-based dairy alternatives is helping these to an increase in their acceptance among many health-conscious individuals and is driving the growth of the market.

Rising Consumers' Environmental Concerns Across Countries: Rising consumers' environmental concerns are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of dairy alternatives in North America. Dairy alternatives typically use less land, water to produce vegan milks, and has lower carbon emissions which helps in mitigating the effects of global warming and improve the air quality. As per available data, livestock accounts for nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with the dairy industry holding the largest share.

Rising Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance: The rising health awareness among consumers, notably those who are unable to digest lactose, has resulted in an increase in the consumption of lactose-free products as they typically help in the absorption of calcium which benefits in building and repairing muscle tissue/cells. As per available data, in the U.S., the volume of value-added milks, including lactose-free, non-dairy milk, and organic milk increased ~15% in 2021 compared to the prior year, while traditional milk volumes declined by ~7%.

Nutritional Benefits offered by the Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives: Plant-based dairy alternatives typically contain components, such as dietary fibers, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, which help in minimizing a variety of health issues. Dairy-alternative milks typically have fewer calories, less fat (except for coconut-based milk), more water content for better hydration, less protein (except soy), and some are equipped with additional vitamins and nutrients. Plant-based milks are ideal for someone who is vegan, lactose intolerant, allergic to milk, suffering from cardiovascular dysfunctions, or following their cholesterol intake for such reasons. All these benefits are helping the market to grow as more and more people are shifting to these products.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Rising Consumer Awareness, Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance, and Nutritional Benefits of Dairy Alternatives: Ken Research" believe that the Dairy Alternatives market is expected to grow due to the many nutritional benefits offered by these products, rising lactose intolerance among people and increased awareness among consumers for these types of products.

Key Segments Covered in North America Dairy Alternatives Market:-

North America Dairy Alternatives Market By Source

Soy

Almond

Oats

Coconut

North America Dairy Alternatives Market By Application

Milk

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice Creams

North America Dairy Alternatives Market By Formulation

Plain

Flavored

North America Dairy Alternatives Market By Type of End User Industry

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals, Health and Wellness

FMCG

North America Dairy Alternatives Market By Geography and Major Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Target Audience:-

Non-Dairy Products Manufacturers

Vegan Dairy Products Manufacturers

Lactose-Free Products Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers for Non-Dairy Products

Potential Investors in Plant-Based/Vegan Food and Beverages

Plant-based Food & Beverages Distributors

Dairy Alternatives Advocacy Groups

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Dairy Alternatives Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Danone

SunOpta Inc.

Blue Diamond

Daiya Foods Inc.

Oatly Inc.

Sahmyook Food

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon , LLC.

, LLC. Eden Foods Inc.

Kite Hill

Notable Emerging Dairy Alternatives Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Miyoko's Creamery

Betterland Foods

New Culture

Nuts for Cheese

Bettermoo(d)

BetterMilk Inc.

Heartbest

Sigma Alimentos

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of North America Dairy Alternatives Industry

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America Dairy Alternatives Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Dairy Alternatives Industry

Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America Dairy Alternatives Market in Major North American Countries

PESTLE Analysis and Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America Dairy Alternatives Companies within Each Major Country

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

North America Dairy Alternatives Market

