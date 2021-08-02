Graduating High School Seniors Secure Meaningful Tech Careers Through YearUp Wilmington and Zip Code Wilmington Collaboration

"We understand graduating high school seniors – especially in today's pandemic hiring environment – are looking for options when it comes to the next stage in their education and career building," said Peter Lonie, YearUp Site Director at Wilmington University's New Castle County Campus. "There are a significant number of Wilmington-area graduating seniors who can't afford to pay the high-price of 4-year colleges and many who need to contribute to their family's monthly income. YearUp Wilmington's software coding program, which is taught by a Zip Code Wilmington instructor, can be an answer for these students – giving them valuable training through Zip Code Wilmington's proven curriculum, and in a highly-sought after skillset, with the potential of making more than $80,000 a year."

How it Works

YearUp Wilmington and Zip Code Wilmington are celebrating the third year of their collaboration, which has produced more than 60 graduates from the Software Training track.

This one-year program features six months of learning and development in a Java software programming immersion environment taught by a Zip Code Wilmington instructor followed by a six-month internship at a local corporation to gain real-world tech experience. The YearUp Wilmington software training program is free, and students accepted into the program receive a weekly stipend and technology resources for the duration of the program.

Many graduates turn their internships into full-time careers at leading-Delaware businesses such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Sallie Mae. Others seek to continue their studies at Wilmington University because the Zip Code Wilmington curriculum is approved for 12 transferrable credit hours in Computer Science along with six transferrable credit hours for other aspects of YearUp Wilmington training for a total of 18 transferrable credit hours. These transferrable credits translate to $6,858 the students earn while in the YearUp Wilmington's software training program.

"As the lead instructor for Zip Code Wilmington's YearUp Wilmington curriculum, I see first-hand how the program is bridging the opportunity divide for our area's young adults who lack resources to gain meaningful career training right out of high school," commented Mikaila Akeredolu, technical instructor at Zip Code Wilmington. "As a Zip Code Wilmington graduate myself and coming from modest beginnings, I can relate to our students. I understand how truly valuable this training program is as it gives our students, and their families, an entirely new outlook on life."

To apply to YearUp Wilmington's software programming course, visit www.yearup.org. https://www.yearup.org/students/become-a-student To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com .

About Zip Code Wilmington

Zip Code Wilmington is a 12-week coding bootcamp located in Wilmington, Delaware, that gives students the technical, interpersonal and leadership skills needed to secure a competitive software developer job and increase their earning potential. Zip Code Wilmington's program prepares its students to become highly qualified and trained technology talent, while connecting students with corporate partners throughout the program. Founded in 2015 by Ben duPont, Jim Stewart, and Porter Schutt (Co-founders), the program has nearly 500 alumni. To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up is an award-winning, national 501(c)3 organization that enables motivated young adults to move from minimum wage to meaningful careers in just one year by providing the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their full potential. Through a one-year, intensive program, Year Up utilizes a high-expectations, high-support model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, coursework eligible for college credit, and corporate internships at more than 250 top companies. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to enable young adults with a viable path to economic self-sufficiency and meaningful careers. Year Up has served more than 30,000 young adults since its founding in 2000. Year Up is active in 35 campuses across the U.S., including Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, the National Capital Region, New York City/Jersey City, Pittsburgh, Puget Sound, Rhode Island, South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Wilmington. Year Up has been voted one of the "Best Non-Profits to Work For" by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Zip Code Wilmington