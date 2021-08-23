Graduation Alliance Achieves High Marks For Program Efficacy And Cost

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance's Dropout Recovery program was recently evaluated by Mission Measurement, and the results were incredibly positive.

Using program data from October 2017 through February 2020, Mission Measurement reviewed existing Graduation Alliance Dropout Recovery program information from 7,796 students in 135 districts. Students were included in the analysis if they had any recorded program exit reason.

The summary of the findings are as follows:

Reach: 7,796 Students

Primary Outcome: High School Completion

# Beneficiaries to Achieve Outcome: 3,616 Students

Overall Program Efficacy: 46% (Impact Genome Benchmark – 36%)

Overall Cost-Per-Outcome (CPO): $8,423 (Impact Genome Benchmark - $12,504 )

"Mission Measurement applauds Graduation Alliance for their interest in taking an outcomes and evidence-based approach to their work. By aligning the Dropout Recovery program with the standardized outcomes from the Impact Genome, we see that the program beats the benchmarks for both efficacy rate (by about 25%) and cost-per-outcome (by about 33%) as compared to similar programs," said Brock Auerbach-Lynn, Senior Manager Advisory Services, Mission Measurement.

Rebekah Richards, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Graduation Alliance, said, "We continue to achieve great efficacy at scale for students, families, states and districts, through our Dropout Recovery programs. Our commitment to robust human supports, tech enablement, transparent data, highest quality curriculum, and an unwavering focus on outcomes help us achieve these excellent results."

Graduation Alliance operates Dropout Recovery programs in twelve states, with more coming online every month. In these uncertain times for public education, Graduation Alliance is dedicated to providing services and expertise to support education wherever necessary.

