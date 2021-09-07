Graduation Alliance to Launch South Carolina Workforce Diploma Program

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 400,000 South Carolina adults do not have a high school diploma or a credential. In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, stated, "High school graduates make an average of $9,200 more per year than people without a diploma." This program will bring educational and economic opportunity to hard working adults in South Carolina who never got the chance to finish high school.

This program is completely free to students, and is delivered online anytime and anywhere.

In addition to the opportunity to earn a diploma, this program also offers industry-recognized career certificates to help students gain job skills and launch their careers.

The program utilizes Academic Coaches who are paired with students and oversee their pace and progress through weekly check-ins. Students also receive access to 24/7 tutoring resources. Similar programs in several states have shown meaningful outcomes for the participants.

South Carolina residents age 22 and older should visit SouthCarolinaDiploma.com for more information and to apply. Sign up today to be notified when the program launches.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

