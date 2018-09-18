Graf Industrial Corp., Founded by James A. Graf and Michael E. Dee, Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Graf Industrial Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering of units. The Company intends to apply to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GRAF.U."

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company was founded by James A. Graf and Michael E. Dee. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any industry, the Company intends to focus its search for a business or businesses in the diversified industrials sector, including industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution and services.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. will act as the joint book-running managers and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. will act as co-manager for the proposed offering. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement is declared effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary and final prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Phone: 212-661-4933, Email: Jcarter@ebcap.com; and from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Phone: 212-667-8055, Email: EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the Company's proposed initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

James A. Graf

james@grafacq.com

281-515-3517





SOURCE Graf Industrial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.grafacq.com

