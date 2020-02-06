Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD) Epidemiology Forecasts to 2028 in 7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publishing epidemiologists utilized historical HSCT data available through country-wide registry reports in the 7MM to the best extent possible to arrive at a meaningful in-depth analysis and forecast for GvHD.



In this analysis, the epidemiologists provided detailed, clinically relevant segmentations for the diagnosed aGvHD and cGvHD incident cases. Further, the epidemiologists used country-specific estimates using valid diagnostic criteria to present aGvHD and cGvHD prevalent, grades and mortality cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of GvHD cases:



In 2018, the 7MM had 18,408 diagnosed incident cases of GvHD (aGvHD and cGvHD). This is expected to increase to 22,428 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.18%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in transplantation in the 7MM.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD will increase from 9,786 cases in 2018 to 11,925 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.19% per year, and the diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD will increase from 8,622 cases in 2018 to 10,503 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 2.18% per year.

Report Scope

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of GvHD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, and Japan ).

, , , , UK, and ). This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), acute GvHD (aGvHD), and chronic GvHD (cGvHD); diagnosed three-year prevalent cases of aGvHD and cGvHD; and diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD and cGvHD by grade and severity respectively. Additionally, 100-day mortality in aGvHD and one-year mortality cases in cGvHD is also included in this report.

The GvHD Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global GvHD market.

Quantify patient populations in the global GvHD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the aGvHD grades and cGvHD severity stages that present the best opportunities for GvHD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude GvHD market by mortality rates and three-year prevalent cases.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.3.1 US

3.3.2 5EU

3.3.3 Japan

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources Used

3.4.2 Sources Not Used

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for GvHD (2018-2028)

3.5.1 Incident Cases of First Allogeneic HSCT

3.5.2 Incident Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCT

3.5.3 Incident Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCT

3.5.4 Age-Specific Incident Cases of aGvHD and cGvHD

3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of aGvHD by Grade

3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of cGvHD by Severity

3.5.7 100-Day Mortality in Diagnosed Incident Cases of aGvHD

3.5.8 One-Year Mortality in Diagnosed Incident Cases of cGvHD

3.5.9 Three-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD

3.5.10 Three-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpih29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

