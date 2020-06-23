Graham Company and Regenexx Announce Innovative Partnership to Reduce Orthopedic Surgical Spend for Employers

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Company, one of the country's largest insurance brokerages, today announced a new partnership with Regenexx, a network of leading interventional orthopedics clinics. The partnership gives Graham Company's self-insured clients the option to offer alternative non-surgical orthopedic treatment methods, provided by Regenexx through its expansive network of physicians, as a benefit enhancement for employees. In addition, the partnership will help Graham Company's clients control and reduce overall costs of orthopedic surgery procedures for employees.

According to data from Regenexx, its procedures have effectively intervened on 70% of elective orthopedic injuries and conditions where surgery was previously the only solution.* Regenexx offers a unique approach to treating orthopedic injuries non-surgically through stem cell therapy and other regenerative medicine. Procedures performed by Regenexx's specially trained physician network involve injections of custom orthobiologics, derived from the patient's own cells and natural healing agents, to treat approximately 40 orthopedic conditions. This interventional approach enables employers to save up to 70% of orthopedic costs by reducing the number of unnecessary surgeries performed annually.

"At Graham Company, we are committed to identifying solutions to help our clients control escalating health care costs while also enhancing their benefits offerings for employees," said Debra Montella, Graham Company's Vice President of the Employee Benefits Division. "Through this partnership with Regenexx, we are now able to present our self-insured clients with a unique approach that is transforming orthopedic care and driving down costs associated with surgical procedures."

This partnership also benefits the employees of clients with self-funded plans, providing them with alternative non-surgical treatment options to address orthopedic injuries or conditions. Regenexx company data found that when employees are given the choice between an invasive orthopedic surgery or its non-invasive procedure to treat orthopedic conditions, employees chose Regenexx's procedure a majority of the time. Compared to traditional orthopedic surgeries, Regenexx procedures require less downtime for patients and are considered less costly, less invasive and less risky.

"Regenexx is looking forward to expanding our mission of producing the best possible patient outcomes for Graham Company and their clients through our innovative alternative to orthopedic surgery," said Regenexx CEO Jason Hellickson. "Our patented regenerative approach to treating common orthopedic conditions is transforming the care pathway of an orthopedic patient who can now avoid a surgical encounter with less risk and less downtime."

*This data applies only to elective orthopedic surgery without fracture-related care and acute care trauma.

About Graham Company

Graham Company is one of the largest insurance and employee benefits brokers in the country, committed to enhancing employee safety and business viability through an action-oriented approach to risk management. In business for nearly 60 years, Graham Company designs customized and effective property and casualty, surety and employee benefits programs for its clients to protect employees and prevent losses. With offices in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., Graham Company became 100 percent employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan in 2017. Through its innovative insurance and safety training programs, Graham Company is redefining what it means to be an insurance broker. To learn more, visit www.grahamco.com.

GRAHAM COMPANY IS AN INSURANCE BROKER AND NOT A MEDICAL CARE PROVIDER. ANY QUESTIONS CONCERNING THIS PROCEDURE SHOULD BE REFERRED TO REGENEXX OR YOUR MEDICAL CARE PROVIDER.

About Regenexx

Regenexx is a nationwide network of physicians who practice Interventional Orthopedics, a new specialty that focuses on using the most advanced regenerative protocols available as an alternative to many orthopedic surgeries. Regenexx has published roughly half of the research worldwide on the use of orthobiologics for treating orthopedic injuries, and our patented treatment lab-processing and treatment protocols allow us to achieve unmatched results. Our procedures use your body's natural healing agents including blood platelets and bone marrow concentrate to repair damaged bone, muscle, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. We believe in educating patients, offering options and encouraging people to take an active role in their own treatment. For more information on Regenexx Corporate, visit www.regenexxcorporate.com or call 888-547-6667. For more information on the Regenexx procedures, visit www.regenexx.com.

