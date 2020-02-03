Graham-Pelton Appoints New Senior Advisor To Augment Thriving Healthcare Practice

Edwards, whose primary focus will remain serving as the Assistant Vice President for Talent Management at the University of Texas at Austin, is widely recognized as one of the nation's leaders in philanthropic coaching and training. He has served many of the top academic medical centers and universities across the country, including Penn Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, UNC Medical Foundation, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Children's Hospital of Orange County, among many others.

"I'm looking forward to being part of such an established, recognized market leader as Graham-Pelton," said Edwards of his decision to join the sought-after fundraising consulting firm. "Their leadership in elevating philanthropy is profound and tangible within the industry."

Graham-Pelton has experienced sustained growth within the healthcare sector, recently adding Atrium Health Foundation, Norton Healthcare, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Swedish Medical Center Foundation, Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, and Dayton Children's Hospital to its already prestigious client roster.

Elizabeth Zeigler, President and CEO of Graham-Pelton, commented, "Walt's appointment is indicative of our commitment to healthcare philanthropy, which demands a unique and specific combination of expertise, experience, and skills. Walt is a rare find whose inimitable career speaks for itself. We are thrilled that our valued clients will benefit from his wise counsel."

