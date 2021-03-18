Graham Tanaka of Tanaka Capital Management Interviewed By Reuters

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanaka Capital Management today announced that on March 12, 2021, Graham Tanaka, President of Tanaka Capital Management, was interviewed by Reuters for his insights on the stock market, inflation and interest rate trends. During the interview, Tanaka also noted his stock ideas, including those owned by the TANAKA Growth Fund (TGFRX), such as Amyris, Inc., which he believes will spearhead the "next industrial revolution" just as Tesla led with electric vehicles.

Reuters broadcast interview: https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idRCV009HOL

"Our original macro-economic theories on technology's deflationary benefits to the economy as described in our book "Digital Deflation" plus our willingness to do missionary work on under-researched companies developing revolutionary new technologies with enormous growth potential have contributed to our being early investors in companies like Intel and Tesla in driving the Digital and EV Revolutions," said Graham Tanaka, President of Tanaka Capital Management. Now we believe Amyris is on the doorstep of powering the nascent Synthetic Biology Revolution in which biology and fermentation will produce cleaner and more sustainable products and replace much of today's high value chemically produced products."

Graham Tanaka has made numerous television appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Reuters Television, and Yahoo Finance Live and been quoted in the Wall Street Journal and numerous other business publications due to his expertise in discovering platform companies that can grow significantly for many years. He is available for interviews with business media seeking his expert commentary and his investment views on such companies as AFLAC, Intel, Dunkin' Donuts, Subaru, Novellus, ASML, Pfizer, Qualcomm, Apple, Tesla, and Amyris, all of which he identified and invested in early.

About Tanaka Capital Management

Founded in 1986, Tanaka Capital Management is the advisor to the TANAKA Growth Fund and also provides individually tailored investment management to high-net worth individuals, pension plans and endowments. The firm's investment philosophy reflects the view there are always misunderstood companies in the marketplace. It is our job to find these companies and validate whether they can deliver durable growth for our investors in the years ahead. Tanaka Capital Management is also accepting new clients for privately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.tanaka.com.

