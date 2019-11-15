Grain & Berry Announces Open Date for Trinity Superfood Cafe

Grain & Berry announced today that the grand opening for their newest cafe, located in the new Mitchell Ranch Plaza, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Grain and Berry is very excited to be a part of the Trinity community and will be celebrating by offering deals all week starting on Saturday November 23. Saturday 11/23: the first guest will receive one free bowl once a week for an entire year. The next 99 guests will receive one free bowl a month for a year. Any guest not part of the first 100 can enter a raffle to win one free bowl a week for a year. Sunday 11/24: First 50 guests who purchase a bowl and avocado toast will receive a free Grain and Berry tumbler. Monday 11/25: First 100 guests to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a reusable metal straw kit with a cleaner. Tuesday 11/26: Any guest who purchases an avocado toast and a juice will receive a coupon for a free smoothie. Wednesday 11/27: Any guest who purchases a bowl and a shot will receive a coupon for a free parfait. Friday 11/28: First 50 guests to purchase 2 bowls will receive a free Grain and Berry cooler.