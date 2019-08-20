Grain-Free Snack Leader FitJoy Releases High Protein, Low Carb Snack Puffs

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought that snacking on puffs meant noshing on empty calories, think again. Grain-free snack leader FitJoy has launched a line of Grain Free Protein Puffs, making healthy snacking yummier than ever.

FitJoy's new grain-free Protein Puffs are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners and come in three delicious flavors: Honey Sriracha, White Cheddar, and Nacho Cheese.

FitJoy's light and airy puffs pack a great crunch and come in three delicious flavors: the Honey Sriracha Grain Free Protein Puffs have a tangy flavor and a touch of heat; the White Cheddar Grain Free Protein Puffs are dusted with gourmet cheese; and the Nacho Cheese Grain Free Protein Puffs are a flavor burst of cheddar cheese and natural spices. Not only are they grain-free and gluten-free, but they are also free from soy, corn, and artificial flavors and sweeteners.

High in protein and low in carbs, the puffs are keto-friendly and a great choice for macro-conscious consumers. Each 30g bag has only 140 calories, an impressive 17-18 grams of protein, and only 3-4 grams of net carbs.

"Everybody loves a good snack puff," said Scott Sturgill, head of innovation and product development at FitJoy. "The challenge here was creating a puff with nutritional benefits without sacrificing flavor. We exceeded all of our expectations, and created not one, but three amazing flavors of puffs that our customers can feel great about eating."

"This year, after truly realizing the benefits of going grain-free, we turned our full attention to creating the best grain-free snacks on the market," said Manish Patel, CEO of FitJoy. "We started with reformulating our line of protein bars and then released the first grain-free pretzels. We wanted to give our customers even more grain-free snacking options and are so excited to offer our Protein Puffs."

FitJoy Grain Free Protein Puffs are available for an MSRP of $2.99 and are sold online at FitJoyFoods.com, Amazon.com, and select retail stores.

About FitJoy

Based in Austin, TX, FitJoy sources the very best ingredients to create innovative bars and snacks that steer clear of grains, GMOs, and artificial flavors and sweeteners. A portion of the proceeds from every FitJoy purchase helps feed underprivileged children through partner organizations across the U.S. For more information, visit FitJoyFoods.com or follow the brand at @fitjoy on Instagram.

