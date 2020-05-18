Grain Management Appoints New Investment Team Member And Adds To Its Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector, announced today that industry financier and operator Ricardo J. Rodriguez has been named a Principal on the firm's Investment Team, broadening the platforms origination, execution, and value creation engine. Grain also announced that it has named Stephanie M. Phillipps as a Senior Advisor on the Firm's Board, which now includes six members.

Founder and CEO David Grain commented, "Our Firm's talented team of sector experts is sharpened by the addition of Ricardo and Stephanie. Their strong and wide-ranging skillsets will give us increased ability to think critically and act decisively to capture value on behalf of our investors. We are delighted to have them join the team."

Grain has taken a measured approach to team expansion and has been committed to sourcing top talent in the communications industry, leveraging relationships and a deep network to hunt for professionals with relevant, specialized skills and strategic vision. Grain's industry focus has allowed the team to identify attractive and differentiated opportunities and identify the trends and themes that drive future growth.

Prior to joining Grain, Mr. Rodriguez was President and CEO of Spirit MTA REIT (formerlyNYSE: SMTA), where he managed day-to-day strategy and execution of a successful sale transaction to Hospitality Properties Trust (nowNASDAQ: SVC). Before that, he spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley, where he held various positions in the Global Capital Markets department, investing in and managing project and structured investments made by the firm globally, and most recently providing banking coverage and structuring advice as an Executive Director and Head of Term ABS Banking and Origination. While there, Mr. Rodriguez led notable communications transactions, including the execution of over $6 billion of cell tower secured notes financings for Crown Castle, American Tower, and Global Tower Partners, and was part of the team that executed the structuring and financing of the first-of-its-kind spectrum lease-backed financings in 2013 and later in 2014 for Grain. Mr. Rodriguez graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a dual major degree in systems engineering and in economics.

Ms. Phillipps is a communications veteran who, during her time as a Partner at Arnold and Porter, advised wireless, cable, satellite, media, and internet service providers on a broad range of transactions, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, corporate governance, and regulatory issues. She has focused on digital privacy and data security, compliance, and consumer protection. Ms. Phillipps retired from her legal career in 2019 before joining Grain Management this year.

Mr. Grain continued, "The current global pandemic has been a strong indicator of the world's demand for connectivity, and we believe there will be opportunities to offer critical solutions to connect the global community. Ricardo and Stephanie's deeply relevant experience and thoughtful guidance will help Grain move quickly to identify and act on the right investments on behalf of our partners."

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203-656-2829

or

Tyler Deur

[email protected]

616-258-5775

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC

Related Links

https://www.graingp.com

