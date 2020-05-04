Grain Management-Backed Hunter Communications Names Industry Veteran Michael Wynschenk As CEO

WASHINGTON and MEDFORD, Ore., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Communications ("Hunter"), the leading regional bandwidth infrastructure provider in southern Oregon and northern California, announced that Michael Wynschenk has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Hunter is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Mr. Wynschenk is a seasoned executive with senior leadership experience spanning wireline and wireless carriers, more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and cable industry, and a strong track record of growth acceleration and value creation. Most recently, he was a regional business operations leader in the northeastern U.S. at Altice Technical Services (acquired by Cablevision). He has also held leadership roles at Frontier Communications, BendBroadband, Alaska Communications, Verizon Business, and AT&T/Lucent Technologies.

"Hunter is very pleased to appoint a leader with Michael's deep industry experience and proven track record driving growth and expansion in organizations like ours," said Sam Ackley, Chief Operating Officer of Hunter Communications. "Along with his impressive professional background, Michael has deep roots in the Oregon community, and we are excited to have him join the Hunter family, working alongside us and the Grain team to guide the business forward to continued success."

"Michael brings a strong combination of sales leadership skills, strategic vision, and operational discipline," said Michael McKenzie, Managing Director at Grain. "We believe his appointment will help enable Hunter to advance its position as a leading regional connectivity provider."

About Hunter Communications

Hunter Communications, Inc., an Oregon based telecommunications company, was founded in 1992, providing service for local area networks, wide area networks, and everything in between. In 2000 Hunter started building an all-fiber network throughout Medford with the vision of a Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) throughout rural Southern Oregon, Southeastern Oregon and Northern California. Hunter now owns the largest privately held fiber optic network in the State of Oregon and has expanded to provide advanced technical support and engineering solutions with the intent of becoming a sole source provider, capable of handling any telecommunications or networking need. Learn more at hunterfiber.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com.

For more information:

Grain Management

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203-656-2829

Hunter Communications

Sam Ackley

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC

