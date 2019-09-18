Grain Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grain processing equipment market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The grain processing equipment industry is projected to be driven by the growing demand for processed food products in food & beverage industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Automatic equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025

Pre-process machine type is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2025 in the global grain processing equipment Market

The U.S. is one of the prominent markets and holds a considerable share. Food industry in the U.S. favorable impacts the grain equipment market considering a huge presence of industry players, favorable government policies, and industrial automation

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region and a prominent food processing equipment market, which is majorly driven by China , India , and other Asian countries. The region is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Read 130 page research report with TOC on "Grain Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), By Machine, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/grain-processing-equipment-market

The grain processing equipment industry is one of the prominent industries witnessing significant market growth in the recent years. Various macroeconomic factors such as rising income level of the middle class population, increasing consumer awareness, and growing demand for processed and packaged food are expected to trigger the market growth over the forecast period. The strong presence of regulatory associations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is expected to aid the industry growth. Hygiene, quality, and technological advancements are the major pillars of the global food processor machines industry.

The market is segmented into semi-automatic and automatic on the basis of mode of operation. Automatic grain processor is expected to be the dominant mode of operation segment, which is projected to account for over 51.2% of the total revenue share by 2025. This is mainly owing to high demand for automation, technological developments, and strong R&D capabilities of industry players. Semi-automatic equipment segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Pre-process machine segment is expected to dominate the global grain processing equipment industry, propelling at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Asia Pacific, prominently China and India, is one of the leaders in the global food processing equipment industry. Rising disposable income in China, India, and Japan is one of the factors favoring the grain processors market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand for leisure food in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and various other countries is anticipated to spur the growth of grain processing market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global grain processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, machine, and region:

Grain Processing Equipment Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Semi-Automatic



Automatic

Grain Processing Equipment Machine Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Pre Processing



Processing

Grain Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





Italy





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Food Safety & Processing Industry, by Grand View Research:

Dairy Herd Management Market – Global dairy herd management market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of increasing dairy products demand across the world.

Global dairy herd management market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of increasing dairy products demand across the world. Meat Processing Equipment Market – Growing demand for processed meat in developing nations, coupled with rise in per capita income, is expected to drive demand. Moreover, dietary shift of consumers towards animal protein in developing nations is anticipated to propel market growth.

Growing demand for processed meat in developing nations, coupled with rise in per capita income, is expected to drive demand. Moreover, dietary shift of consumers towards animal protein in developing nations is anticipated to propel market growth. Seafood Processing Equipment – Strict government regulations regarding food and associated industries are anticipated to increase consumer inclination towards seafood.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.