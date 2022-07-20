Grain Silos And Ancillary Equipment Market Witnesses Emergence of Ag Growth International Inc. and AGCO Corp. as Dominant Market Contributors - Technavio

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market Segmentation Insights

Type

Grain Silos: The grain silos type segment held the largest grain silos and ancillary equipment market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The segment will witness considerable growth as they are used to storing large quantities of grains for long periods. Increasing demand from the agriculture sector and food industries is likely to become a key contributor to the grain silos segment during the forecast period.

Ancillary Equipment

Geography

North America: 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for grain silos and ancillary equipment market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European and South American markets. The organized agricultural sector and the increasing production of grains such as corn, and wheat will facilitate the grain silos and ancillary equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The grain silos and ancillary equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects.

Top Market Companies covered in the report:

Ag Growth International Inc.: The company offers a wide range of grain bins for storing the world's most valuable resources. Some of the offerings are Westeel Stiffened Grain Bins, Westeel Unstiffened Grain Bins, MFS On-Farm Grain Storage Systems, AGI EZEE-DRY Roof-Top Grain Drying System, and FRAME Flat Bottom Silos among others.

AGCO Corp.: The company provides a range of grain storage systems such as grain bins and accessories that meet the specific requirements of the company.

CTB Inc.: The company offers a range of grain preservative systems such as catwalks, conveyors, elevators, grain dryers, storage bins, and towers that are used by farmers and commercial businesses through its brand BROCK.

P+W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers a range of bulk silos for the grain storage category. Some of the offerings are indoor silos, Large silos. Explosion-proof silos, and weighing silos among others.

Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a range of metal silos to store varied grains and cereals and other materials such as coffee beans, cotton, etc.

The company offers a range of metal silos to store varied grains and cereals and other materials such as coffee beans, cotton, etc. Satake Corp.

Silos Cordoba SL

Sioux Steel Co.

Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Symaga SA

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The grain silos and ancillary equipment market report covers the following areas:

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist grain silos and ancillary equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grain silos and ancillary equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grain silos and ancillary equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grain silos and ancillary equipment market, vendors

Grain Silos And Ancillary Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ag Growth International Inc., AGCO Corp., CTB Inc., P+W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG, Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd., Satake Corp., Silos Cordoba SL, Sioux Steel Co., Sukup Manufacturing Co., and Symaga SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Grain silos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Grain silos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Grain silos - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Ancillary Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Ancillary equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Ancillary equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ag Growth International Inc.

Exhibit 43: Ag Growth International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Ag Growth International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Ag Growth International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Ag Growth International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AGCO Corp.

Exhibit 47: AGCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 48: AGCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 CTB Inc.

Exhibit 51: CTB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: CTB Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: CTB Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 P+W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG

10.7 Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Satake Corp.

Exhibit 60: Satake Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Satake Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Satake Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Silos Cordoba SL

Exhibit 63: Silos Cordoba SL - Overview



Exhibit 64: Silos Cordoba SL - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Silos Cordoba SL - Key offerings

10.10 Sioux Steel Co.

Exhibit 66: Sioux Steel Co. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Sioux Steel Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Sioux Steel Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 69: Sukup Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Sukup Manufacturing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Sukup Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Symaga SA

Exhibit 72: Symaga SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: Symaga SA - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Symaga SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

