Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) declared a cash dividend of $1.44 per share payable on March 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 10, 2020.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.