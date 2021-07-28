Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.62 per share payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2021.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.). For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

