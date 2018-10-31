Grainger Names Kathleen Carroll CHRO

Carroll has more than 25 years of experience leading and implementing human resource and organizational effectiveness strategies to drive business results. Her expertise encompasses end-to-end talent acquisition, learning and development, employment branding, succession planning, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and related metrics and analytics.

"Kathleen's wealth of knowledge in leading and working with prominent companies in a variety of industries, combined with her passion for helping people reach their full potential, will create added value for our customers," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "I look forward to her applying a strategic and analytical lens in helping us continue to recruit, develop and retain great team members, and grow as an employer of choice."

Carroll comes to Grainger from First Midwest Bank, where she served as Executive Vice President and CHRO. Prior to that, she held a number of leadership positions with Aon Corporation, which included Global Head of Talent Acquisition and HR Lead for Mergers and Acquisitions. Carroll also had management positions with Sprint and PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she began her career in consulting and accounting.

Carroll earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri and received a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She also is a board member of Leadership Greater Chicago and the International Women's Forum Leadership Foundation.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products, (MRO) with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

