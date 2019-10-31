Grainger To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced plans to participate in the following investor conference for 2019.

November 7, 2019 , at 11:00 a.m. CST , D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Grainger's Investor Relations website, invest.grainger.com.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

