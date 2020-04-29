Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its virtual annual shareholder meeting today. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided an update on the state of the business, including the company's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders elected the following 11 directors:

Rodney C. Adkins Beatriz R. Perez Brian P. Anderson Michael J. Roberts V. Ann Hailey E. Scott Santi Stuart L. Levenick Susan Slavik Williams D.G. Macpherson Lucas E. Watson Neil S. Novich



In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2020. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO) , with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.grainger.com

