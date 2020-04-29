Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights
Apr 29, 2020, 12:02 ET
CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its virtual annual shareholder meeting today. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided an update on the state of the business, including the company's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Shareholders elected the following 11 directors:
|
Rodney C. Adkins
|
Beatriz R. Perez
|
Brian P. Anderson
|
Michael J. Roberts
|
V. Ann Hailey
|
E. Scott Santi
|
Stuart L. Levenick
|
Susan Slavik Williams
|
D.G. Macpherson
|
Lucas E. Watson
|
Neil S. Novich
In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2020. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.
