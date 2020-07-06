Gramercy Funds Management and Fintech Advisory Inc. Issue Statement Supporting Argentina Debt Proposal

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management and Fintech Advisory Inc. welcome this evening's announcement by the Republic of Argentina, including the improvements in the terms and conditions of its original offer from April 21, 2020. We look forward to supporting Argentina's offer as it provides for the debt sustainability that is crucial for durable, high and inclusive economic growth.

SOURCE Gramercy Funds Management LLC