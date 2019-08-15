Gramercy Funds Management Welcomes Institutional Veteran Jeff Sharon as New Global Head of Business Development

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management today announced that Jeffrey D. Sharon, CFP, CIMA has joined the firm as Global Head of Business Development. Jeff will be responsible for the firm's marketing, distribution and investor relations efforts and will also serve as a member of Gramercy's Management Team.

Mr. Sharon brings 25 years of expertise in the asset management industry, as a business development professional and successful leader of institutional sales and client service teams. Prior to joining Gramercy, Mr. Sharon spent nine years at OFI Global Asset Management, an OppenheimerFunds Company. He was most recently the Head of North America Institutional, where he was instrumental in the firm's growth through strategic marketing and targeting the institutional asset owner and consultant community. Mr. Sharon was also a member of the distribution senior leadership team, where he provided strategic direction and contributed to the broader global and multi-channel distribution effort.

"I'm thrilled to join Gramercy. With the firm's 21-year proven track record and unrivaled experience in managing complex emerging markets assets, we are able to offer a robust institutional business platform and a wealth of intellectual capital on the investment team, trading floor and throughout the firm," said Mr. Sharon.

"As Gramercy continues its evolution as a world-class global asset management firm, we must continue to invest in our people, processes and culture, as well as enhance our investment strategies," said Robert Koenigsberger, CIO and Founding Partner of Gramercy, adding, "We are thrilled to bring a proven business development leader like Jeff to Gramercy."

"Recently partnering with Mohamed El-Erian as a strategic advisor, strengthening our investment team in London, and now bringing in an institutional-caliber business development professional to lead and advance our amplification of Gramercy's unique specialization in EM highlights our commitment to existing clients, consultants and to the broader market," Koenigsberger concluded.

Prior to OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Sharon was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent over seven years as Director of Institutional Sales. Prior to BAML, Mr. Sharon was Vice President, Business Development Officer at Trusco Capital Management where he spent three years in institutional business development. He began his career in 1994 at Putnam Investments, where he held various client management and sales positions for his six-year tenure.

Mr. Sharon earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Florida Atlantic University, and he has obtained professional certifications from the University of Central Florida and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Certified Financial Planner® professional, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, a Member of the Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA), a Member of the Association of Investment Management Sales Executives (AIMSE), and is involved in nonprofit volunteerism by serving on the Board of Directors of the Children's Home Society of Florida Foundation and as Chairman of the Board of The Faine House.

About Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy is a dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, CT with a presence in London and Buenos Aires. The firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. With 60 professionals and $5.5 billion in assets under management, Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes including capital solutions, private credit, distressed debt, private equity, special situations, USD debt, local currency debt and high yield/corporate debt. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC and is a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI). For more information, please visit www.gramercy.com

