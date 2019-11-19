GrammaTech Appoints Vince Arneja as Chief Product Officer

ITHACA, N.Y. and BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrammaTech, a leading developer of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions, today announced that it has appointed Vince Arneja as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Vince will be instrumental in repositioning the commercial product operation, driving all facets of product strategy, management and execution to expand GrammaTech's reach in the market.

Prior to joining GrammaTech, Arneja led 5nine, Inc. as the CPO following an extensive career in product management at OPĀQ, Arxan, and Sigaba. Vince has been part of 4 acquisitions and 1 IPO. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in Cyber Security but especially in the Application Security and DevOps space.

"Together with Five Points Capital and partners, GrammaTech is well positioned to play to its strengths in the safety and security market," says Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. "It is great to have Vince join the team, he is a consummate professional with deep knowledge of the security markets, trends and the players in it."

"I'm extremely excited to join GrammaTech especially given the recent acquisition by Five Points Capital. GrammaTech has a great reputation with its customer base built on its strong technology, as well as an extremely dedicated team," says Arneja. "We will be able to use these strengths to extend our reach and help our current and prospective customers solve their critical security problems. GrammaTech has the unique ability to provide technological innovation at a rapid pace unlike any I've seen in my 20+ years in the industry so we plan to leverage that to aggressively commercialize next generation products."

Arneja started his career as a software developer after working towards a degree in CIS. He is also a graduate of various Executive Management Programs at University of California, Berkeley.

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech's advanced static analysis tools are used by software developers worldwide, spanning a myriad of embedded software industries including avionics, government, medical, military, industrial control, automotive and other applications where reliability and security are paramount. Originally developed within Cornell University, GrammaTech is now a leading research center for software security and a commercial vendor of software-assurance tools and advanced cyber-security solutions. With both static and dynamic analysis tools that analyze source code as well as binary executables, GrammaTech continues to advance the science of superior software analysis, providing technology for developers to produce safer software. For more information, visit www.grammatech.com or follow GrammaTech on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GrammaTech

Related Links

http://www.grammatech.com

