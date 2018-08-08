Grammy® Award Winner Keith Urban Releases New Double LP Of Latest #1 Album 'Graffiti U'

Urban's ninth studio album, Graffiti U, which has emerged as one of 2018's Top 10 best-selling albums in any genre, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Album Charts. The 15-song collection finds the artist revisiting some of his earliest musical influences while exploring some new creative avenues. The album includes the hits "Female," "Parallel Line" and its latest song "Coming Home," featuring American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, which borrows an iconic guitar riff from Merle Haggard's classic "Mama Tried."

The double platinum smash Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing, originally released in November 2006, features the #1 hit "Once in a Lifetime," which set a record for what was then the highest debuting single in the six-decade history of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, along with three more Top Five hits: "I Told You So," "Everybody," and Urban's second Grammy-winning song "Stupid Boy."

Be Here, Urban's third American album, was originally released in 2004, and achieved platinum sales four times over, spawning no less than three Number #1 singles, "Days Go By," "Better Life" and the Rodney Crowell-penned "Making Memories of Us."

These three modern classics continue the unbroken string of smash successes that began in 2000, marking Keith Urban as one of country music's most beloved superstars. Now, on vinyl, they're bigger than ever.

Graffiti U



First time on vinyl

LP1

SIDE A



1. Coming Home (featuring Julia Michaels)



2. Never Comin' Down



3. Same Heart



4. (My Wave Intro)



5. My Wave (featuring Shy Carter)

SIDE B



6. Parallel Line



7. Drop Top (featuring Kassi Ashton)



8. Way Too Long

LP2

SIDE C



9. Horses (featuring Lindsay Ell)



10. Gemini



11. (Texas Time Intro)



12. Texas Time

SIDE D



13. Love The Way It Hurts (So Good)



14. Female



15. Steal My Thunder

Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy Thing



First time on vinyl

LP1

SIDE A



1. Once In A Lifetime



2. Shine



3. I Told You So

SIDE B



4. I Can't Stop Loving You



5. Won't You Let You Down



6. Faster Car



7. Stupid Boy

LP2

SIDE C



8. Used To The Pain



9. Raise The Barn (feat. Ronnie Dunn)



10. God Made Woman

SIDE D



11. Tu Compania



12. Everybody



13. Got It Right This Time

Be Here



First time on vinyl

LP1

SIDE A



1. Days Go By



2. Better Life



3. Making Memories of Us

SIDE B



4. God's Been Good to Me



5. The Hard Way



6. You're My Better Half

LP2

SIDE C



7. I Could Fly



8. Tonight I Wanna Cry



9. She's Gotta Be

SIDE D



10. Nobody Drinks Alone



11. Country Comfort



12. Live To Love Another Day



13. These Are The Days

SOURCE Capitol Nashville/UMe