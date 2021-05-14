Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow

WHAT:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life for all of us - but women,

especially, have taken even more onto their already full plates, adding roles like teacher and

caregiver during the past several months. For many, that meant delaying preventive routine

health screenings, including mammograms. While pushing off cancer screenings may have

seemed like the best idea at the time, early detection and prevention remain vitally important

for optimum health and well-being.