Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow

-- Why Women Should Prioritize and Schedule their Health Screenings, Including Annual Mammograms --

Hologic, Inc.

May 14, 2021, 10:14 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., COVID-19 has resulted in a projected delay of more than 22 million screening tests for cancer and a 20% reduction in oncology visits between March and June 2020.*

Grammy Award winning artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow and OB/GYN and women’s health expert Dr. DaCarla Albright.
WHAT:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life for all of us - but women,
especially, have taken even more onto their already full plates, adding roles like teacher and
caregiver during the past several months. For many, that meant delaying preventive routine
health screenings, including mammograms. While pushing off cancer screenings may have
seemed like the best idea at the time, early detection and prevention remain vitally important
for optimum health and well-being.

 

WHO:

Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging all
women to prioritize their critical health exams, schedule their annual mammograms and also
spread the word to the women they love to do the same.




During National Women's Health Week, May 9-15, Sheryl, along with leading OB/GYN, Dr.
DaCarla Albright, reminds women about the importance of breast cancer screenings and to
make sure they schedule their annual mammograms that were cancelled or delayed because
of the pandemic.

* According to data cited in the Radiology: Imaging Cancer review article, "Cancer Imaging and Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

