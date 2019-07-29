GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist Chance The Rapper Announces Expansive North American Outing With "The Big Day"

Special Guests To Be Announced

Citi Presale Begins Monday, July 29 at 1:00 pm Eastern

Tickets On Sale To The General Public Starting Friday, August 2

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chance The Rapper announced his highly-anticipated return to the road with The Big Day, touching down in cities across North America this fall. The tour reveal follows the long-awaited release of his debut studio album, The Big Day, out last Friday. Please see tour itinerary below. 

The innovative GRAMMY award-winner will kick off the 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, July 29th at 1pm ET until Thursday, August 1st at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA First On Floor access, amazing reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.  Check LaneOne for details.

Chance The Rapper's debut album, aptly titled "The Big Day," perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, "The Big Day" is a landmark progression for Chicago's hometown hero. Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance's importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music. With "The Big Day," Chance takes cues from the rawness of 10 Day, the lyrical prowess of Acid Rap, and the wide-eyed optimism of Coloring Book to create his most dynamic body of work to date. Chance's debut album, The Big Day, is finally here.

Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Saturday, September 14, 2019

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Monday, September 16, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena

Friday, September 20, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Life is Beautiful

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Chicago, IL

United Center

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Friday, October 4, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 11, 2019

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Monday, October 14, 2019

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, October 20, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 1, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, November 4, 2019

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Friday, November 8, 2019

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Miami, FL

Miami Beach Pop

