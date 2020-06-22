Grammy-Award Winning Publisher and Radio Mogul, Cherry Martinez Offers Free Commercials to Minority-Owned Businesses in Light of Global Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary New York radio DJ and media personality, Cherry Martinez announced today that she will provide free radio commercials for minority-owned businesses negatively affected by the novel coronavirus.

The advertisements will be featured on her 24/7 radio show, FMHipHop.com , the growing destination for hip-hop, trap and R&B news, culture and music. The spots will also be syndicated on the show's other streaming sites, TuneIn and Aha Radio, completely charge-free.

This philanthropy initiative comes at a crucial time for minority-owned businesses who, as a result of the virus, have been hit hard: In two recent surveys, only 12% of Black and Hispanic business owners reported that they received funding they had requested and 45% of minority business owners reported that they expect to permanently shut down in the next six months.

"We know that many budding entrepreneurs and small businesses would benefit from any type of promotion during this pandemic-induced economic shutdown," explains Martinez. "This is my community and I want to help as much as I can."

To participate, minority business owners across the U.S. are instructed to follow @FMHipHop on Instagram, like & share their post about this initiative and tag 5 businesses. Once complete, business-owners can head to FMHipHop.com for specific details on how to submit their 30-second radio advertisement.

FMHipHop will air up to 50 small business commercials repeatedly on their 24/7 radio show throughout the summer. For more details, head to FMHipHop.com .

About FMHipHop.

FMHipHop is a digital radio station rapidly becoming the #1 digital destination for what's happening in the world of hip hop, trap and RnB. What sets FMHipHop apart is our lean toward edgy, modern hip-hop compared to traditional stations. Our growing audience will be introduced to new songs they haven't heard before as well as popular hits they know and love already. FMHipHop has something for everyone: commercial-free mix shows, talk shows, celebrity interviews, and the latest gossip, news, and trends in the music industry.

About Cherry.

Cherry Martinez is a hip hop radio veteran, New York DJ, media personality, and philanthropist. She is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, started her career at WILD 1090 AM giving entertainment reports (thanks to the highly talented Stephen Hill) and for many years, hosted "Sexy in the City," Power 105.1's #1 rated evening show.

Today, Cherry's businesses CherryOnTop.com, a marketing platform, Code Media and FMHipHop.com. Cherry's Code Media published Grammy winning song "Focus" by H.E.R. and helped Fetty Wap by contributing to the radio version of seven time Grammy nominated "Trap Queen" which has sold 10 million copies units and is certified Diamond.

