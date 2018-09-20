Grammy®-Nominated Artist Lil Yachty To Star In How High 2

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- How High 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic and outrageous stoner comedy starring Method Man and Redman, began shooting today in Atlanta, with Grammy®-nominated artist Lil Yachty in the lead role. The follow up to the 2001 cult classic is produced by MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. How High 2 will premiere on MTV in 2019.

How High 2 chronicles two young "potrepreneurs" on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up. Lil Yachty plays "Roger, an entrepreneur and the younger brother of one of the protagonists from the original film.

"We are excited to work with the talented team at MTV to breathe new life into the How High franchise," says Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. "This present-day telling will bring newcomers into the world of How High as well as provide the same priceless antics fans of the original will expect."

How High 2 is written by Alex Blagg ("@midnight," "Workaholics"), Neel Shah ("Powerless"), Shawn Ries ("Family Guy," "Futurama") and Artie Johann ("Big Mouth," "Family Guy") and directed by Bruce Leddy ("Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "MADtv"). Shauna Garr (How High) returns as Executive Producer. Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "Pee" Thomas and Lil Yachty from Quality Control serve as Executive Producers, along with Brian Sher. Mike Elliott (Halloween II, American Pie: Band Camp) will serve as producer. Josh Vodnoy, Morgana Rosenberg and Jason Goldberg serve as Executive Producers for MTV.

